John Edwin Rosso M.D.
Willard - John Edwin Rosso M.D., age 85, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1934, in Willard, Ohio, to the late John J. and Mary S. (Cicco) "Goldie" Rosso.
John graduated from Willard High School in 1952, and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science, in Premed, in 1956, at the University of Dayton, where he then graduated, in 1960 with his Doctorate, at Ohio State University Medical School. He began his medical career in Columbus, Ohio, and in 1961, he transferred back to his hometown of Willard, Ohio, and became a partner at Willard Medical Center with Doctor Drury and Doctor Emery, where he practiced for over 40 years, while serving as County Coroner of Huron County. With many accomplishments he had endured, John was proud of the fact that he delivered over 1500 babies.
He was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard and was part of the Knights of Columbus and The Elks Lodge in Willard. He was the team physician for the Willard Athletics, was formerly a board member of the Willard City Schools, and had served on the Board of Directors for Sutton Bank. John enjoyed fishing and golfing and spending time in Siesta Key. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Notre Dame Football. Most of all, John enjoyed spending time with his family and had enjoyed watching their sporting events and activities.
He is survived by his four children, James (Tricia) Rosso of Willard, Ohio, Michael (Tina) Rosso of Dallas, Texas, John Rosso of New Jersey, and Jackie (Mike) Bogner of Willard, Ohio; son-in-law, David Hirschy of Willard, Ohio; special friend, Alice Schiefer of Willard, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren, Jake (Jackie), Krista (Andrew), Andi (Adam), Josh (Amanda), Matt (Beth), Lindsay (Charlie), Luke (Kayla), Meredith (Andy), Caroline (Matt), Nicki, Madison, Emily, and Abby; nine great grandchildren, Maelyn, Thayer, Wynlee, Emberleigh, Olivia, Lillian, Abigail, Grafton, and Hudson; and a brother, Gene (Pat) Rosso of Fallston, Maryland.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" (Secor) Rosso; a daughter, Kathy Hirschy; and a grandson, Nate Bogner.
Friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard, Ohio, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019