John F. Henney
Mansfield - John Franklin Henney, age 79 of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, December 3, 2019 at Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield.
He was born June 9, 1940 in Mansfield, the son of Frank Eugene and Mary Jane (Armstrong) Henney. John was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1958 and studied drafting at The Ohio State University at Mansfield, before working at Fort's Auto Supply where he met his wife of 57 years, Rose Anne, whom he married on Dec. 1, 1962. Rose Anne preceded him in death on December 13, 2017.
The couple raised and are survived by two daughters: Pamela Henney of Mansfield, Ohio; and Patricia (Jeffrey) Payton of Madison, New Jersey; and one of the greatest joys of his life: His granddaughter Chengli Anarose Payton.
John retired from Furbay Lighting in Mansfield as a lighting specialist in both private and commercial venues; he also worked for Dean & Barry Paint & Framing, and Shaw & Ott Pharmacy.
A long-time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, John also attended Resurrection Parish and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He held leadership positions in Sons of Herman, Ontario , Roseland Grange and Richland County Pomona Grange. He also served on the Ohio Commission for Americans with Disabilities and as president of the resident council at Liberty Nursing Center.
A selfless servant, John was blessed with many talents and shared his time generously. He often shared his knowledge of jazz and blues music, as well as classic cars with family and friends. Along with his wife, he designed and edited newsletters for several local non-profit organizations.
Additionally, John volunteered for the Mansfield Little Theater, working lights and sound. He taught stained glass making at area adult education school and worked on a project restoring over 60 stained glass windows for the Mansfield Reformatory. John was also a member of a CB radio club and helped form the St. Peter's Band Booster Club.
John is also survived by and will remain sadly missed by a brother Joseph Henney (Ruth) of Westerville, sister-in-law Mary Jane Shuler (Robert) and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with a vigil service at 4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. Interment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Peter's Parish Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henney family and messages of sympathy and support may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019