Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
John F. Scherer Obituary
Shelby - John F. Scherer age 87, resident of Shelby died Monday November 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born January 1, 1932 in Shelby to Henry and Martha (Stine) Scherer, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1950 graduate of Shelby High School, John had been self employed as a Farmer. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Hazel Grove Grange, the Shelby Equity and served as a past board member for Sharon Township and the Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District. He had been a 4H advisor for over 25 years and helped with the Morton School restoration.

John enjoyed his travels to Hawaii with his late wife Doris as well as baking and helping his son Terry with the Vegetable and Fruit Market. He was an avid farmer and a leader in no-till farming.

He is survived by three sons, Terry Scherer, Timothy Scherer, and Thomas Scherer, all of Shelby; three daughters, Patricia (Philip) Cravens of Mansfield, Susan (Craig) Connell of Mansfield; and Nancy (Dan) Ward of Deer Park, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one brother Robert Scherer of Shelby, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Doris (Wycoff) Scherer in 2007; brother Richard Scherer and grandson Danny Bowman and son-in-law Marvin Bowman.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby with Pastor Dan Zediker officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the Morton School, 4305 Weidner Rd., Shelby, OH 44875 or the First Lutheran Church,33 Broadway St, Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
