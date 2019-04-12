|
John Hadrin Lovett
Mansfield - John Hadrin Lovett, 60, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
John was born September 24, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Emma C. Lovett and to the late John Hadrin Lovett Sr. He made Mansfield his home. His favorite pastime an avid fisherman, loved watching Sandford & Son, loved spending time with his best friends, Adam, Morgan, Brooks, Robert, Dave, Abbie and Pops.
He leaves to cherished in his memory his sons, Adrian, Akeem and Joey; mother, Emma Lovett, of Mansfield; brother, Kim (Debra) Lovett, of Mansfield; godbrother, Cario, of South Carolina; five grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Hadrin Lovett Sr.; grandmother, Rose Wilson; nephew, Nolan Lovett.
The services will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Rev. Patricia Sullivan officiating. The burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery Assoc., Inc., with Military Honors.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019