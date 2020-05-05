|
John Henry Cornell
Mansfield - John H. Cornell 83 years old peacefully left this life on Saturday, May 2nd at his son's home in California. Born August 15, 1936 in Athens County, Ohio to Raymond and Freda (Stephenson) Cornell he was preceded in death most recently by his loving wife Carol Robnolte Cornell. One of nine children, John was also preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Lucille Jenkins, Shirley Cornell and Leona Moore, two brothers, Raymond, Jr. and Terry.
He is survived by his daughter Christine (Clark) McCreedy of Perrinton, Michigan, son Michael Cornell of Los Angeles, California; granddaughter Erin McCreedy of Indianapolis, Indiana; sisters Lois Noe-Peden and Charlotte Divelbiss of Anderson, South Carolina and sister Rebecca Dorman of Oakwood, Georgia; sisters-in-law Mara Jean (Raymond Jr.) Cornell and Sandra [James] Pfieffer of Mansfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John is remembered as a caring, gentle, patient and loving husband, father, sibling, uncle, and friend. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1955. He married Carol Robnolte on November 1st 1957. Early in their lives, John served 8 years in the Naval Reserves. Married for 61 years, John and Carol resided in Columbus for many of those years. John worked as a freight and shipping manager for several companies in Columbus before returning to Mansfield. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, listening to old country music, and having coffee with friends at McDonald's on Hanley Rd. John was known for his love of cookies and Entenmann's chocolate doughnuts.
He served as a Sunday School teacher and Church Council member at Advent Lutheran Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio for 20 years. Most recently he was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bellville where he initiated the dishwasher team for memorial services. John volunteered many years with his wife Carol at What Goes Round Thrift Shop which benefits Hospice of North Central Ohio.
A memorial will be held at a later date, in Mansfield, when family and friends can all gather together to celebrate a life very well lived. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Cornell family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bellville St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street, Bellville, Ohio 44813, or the Hospice of their choice.
Published in the News Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020