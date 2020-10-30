1/1
John Hobart Wright
John Hobart Wright

John Hobart Wright, 73, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020 due to injuries suffered in a fall. He was born to John H. and Arleen V. Wright on December 11, 1946 and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1964 and Heidelberg College in 1969. After working in the insurance industry in Mansfield, he moved to Casa Grande, AZ in 1977 and founded John H. Wright Construction, which he owned until retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Tracie, in their 5th wheel and was especially fond of the months they spent on the beach in Rocky Point.

John is survived by his wife Tracie, children JD (Emily) Wright of Texas, Jamee (Scott) Urkov, Shaun (Heather) Mros, Tim (Corrie) Mros, and Cathy Mros of Arizona, grandchildren Dalton, Hayden, Parker, Emerson, Kalee, Preston, Mckenna, Ashley, Colton, Porter, Henslee, Adalynn, Corbin, Baylee, brother Richard (Deborah) Wright of Tennessee and sister Ronita (Steve) Douglass of Arizona. John loved being with family and friends, playing golf with his buddies, while giving golf instructions, and sunset walks on the beaches of Mexico with his bride. He will be missed by all hearts he touched.

A celebration of life will be held in December.




Published in News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
