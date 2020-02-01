|
|
John "Tom" Howell
Lexington - John "Tom" Howell, 90, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at Lexington Court Care Center. He was born in Todd, North Carolina on February 28, 1929, to the late Clives and Blanche Howell.
Tom was known to be an amazing cook. He married the love of his life, Betsy Howell, on December 7, 1953, spending 66 wonderful years together. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany and served in World War II. While enlisted in the Army, he worked as a mechanic. Tom retired from GM after being employed there for just over 36 years working as a CPC tool and dye maker. He had the privilege to stamp the first Cadillac bumper that he helped to design. After retirement, Tom gained a hobby for woodworking specializing in making things such as wagons, wishing wells and clocks. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota and salmon fishing in Michigan with his buddies from GM. Tom worked at charity events for the where he earned the Commander Club Award. He was a member of the Royal Arch Masons, Post 26 AMVETS and the Mansfield Liederkranz Club.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Howell Gaddis of Fredericktown; son, Ronald (Nancy) Howell of Mansfield; and sister, Donna Ray of West Jefferson, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betsy; sister, Mary Joan (James Everett) Kimberlin of Cleveland; and son-in-law, Jeff Gaddis.
Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to or to CurePSP at psp.org.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020