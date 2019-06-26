John Hunter



Mansfield - "In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths." -Proverbs 3:6- This straight path led John Hunter into eternal glory as he went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 from Kingston of Ashland. He was 79.



He was born September 5, 1939 in Mansfield to parents Glenn & Mildred Hunter. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High. A beautiful young lady named Norma Jean Baker caught his eye and the pair soon married on September 25, 1970.



John was a member of Mansfield Alliance Church and earned the title of "Sucker Man" from all the kids as he was the one to pass out suckers to them on Sunday mornings. He worked at ConRail Railroad, where he worked for over 32 years before retiring as a Track Foreman. Following his retirement from the railroad he was self-employed serving Family Life Counseling as a Maintenance Supervisor for 18 years.



His greatest achievement he was being designated Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of the century by his family. He would stop at nothing to make sure that his family was taken care of. He was always known to tease people as that was his way of showing someone, he liked them. His family always came first but he also enjoyed cars.



He is survived by his dearly devoted, loving wife of 49 years Norma Jean Hunter; son Rev. Steven (Margie) Burggraf; grandchildren Amanda (David) Soliven and Elizabeth (Bobby) Orr; great-grandson Russell Orr; good friends and brothers in Jesus Christ Dave (Becky) Mackey, Clare (Lavita) Campbell, John (Jan) Allen, Myron (Nancy) Hamilton, John (Sandy) Matthes, Don (Diane) Winemiller, Herb Ross, Jack (Mary) Stortz and Butch Cooley.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by son Charles William Burggraf and cherished dog Sara Jane



John's family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 1:30-3 p.m. and 5-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring John's life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rev. Steven Burggraf will speak.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve John's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary