Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hadamuscin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Hadamuscin


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Hadamuscin Obituary
John J. Hadamuscin

Shelby - John J. Hadamuscin, age 101, former Shelby resident, died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

John was born June 9, 1917 in Ontario the son of the late John and Eva (Kurry) Hadamuscin. He was a former employee of the Standard Tube Company in Shelby and retired as the owner of Hadamuscin Sanitation Company in Shelby. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.

He is survived by a son: Joseph (Dot) Hadamuscin of Florida; Step children: Pauline (Derlin) Kegley of Shelby, Ruby (Bob) Sutter of Mansfield; Daughter-in-law: Joyce Hadamuscin of Willard; Step daughter-in-law: Faye Adkins of Mansfield; Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his 1st wife: Clara Wynn Henry Hadamuscin; 2nd wife: Vell Carter Adkins Hadamuscin; 2 sons: Larry and John Hadamuscin; Daughter: Betty Lou Bentley; Step son-in-law: Hamilton "Brownie" Patrick; 4 sisters; Infant granddaughter: Linda Kay Adkins; Grandson: Gregory Alan Patrick; Step daughter: Mildred Stamper Step son: Johnny Adkins and John's long-time companion: Glenna Cheeseman.

Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. With Pastor Rus Yoak. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorials to the church.

To send a message of sympathy to the Hadamuscin family and to view a complete obituary, please visit

www.penwellturner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now