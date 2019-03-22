|
|
John J. Hadamuscin
Shelby - John J. Hadamuscin, age 101, former Shelby resident, died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
John was born June 9, 1917 in Ontario the son of the late John and Eva (Kurry) Hadamuscin. He was a former employee of the Standard Tube Company in Shelby and retired as the owner of Hadamuscin Sanitation Company in Shelby. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
He is survived by a son: Joseph (Dot) Hadamuscin of Florida; Step children: Pauline (Derlin) Kegley of Shelby, Ruby (Bob) Sutter of Mansfield; Daughter-in-law: Joyce Hadamuscin of Willard; Step daughter-in-law: Faye Adkins of Mansfield; Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his 1st wife: Clara Wynn Henry Hadamuscin; 2nd wife: Vell Carter Adkins Hadamuscin; 2 sons: Larry and John Hadamuscin; Daughter: Betty Lou Bentley; Step son-in-law: Hamilton "Brownie" Patrick; 4 sisters; Infant granddaughter: Linda Kay Adkins; Grandson: Gregory Alan Patrick; Step daughter: Mildred Stamper Step son: Johnny Adkins and John's long-time companion: Glenna Cheeseman.
Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. With Pastor Rus Yoak. Burial in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorials to the church.
To send a message of sympathy to the Hadamuscin family and to view a complete obituary, please visit
www.penwellturner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019