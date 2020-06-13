John Michael "Mickey" Schade
1938 - 2020
John Michael "Mickey" Schade

Galion - John Michael "Mickey" Schade of Galion, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Galion Pointe at the age of 82. He was born May 6, 1938, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, to the late John Lawrence and Geneva Claucherty Schade.

He was a truck driver for nearly 60 years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. John was a member of Sar Shalom Messianic Congregation. He was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoying hitting the road on his Honda Goldwing. John enjoyed going to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to allow the children to enjoy and hang out on his motorcycle.

John is survived by four children, Josh (Heather) Schade of Mansfield, Sean (Julia) Schade of Austin, TX, Tamra Rome of GA, and Bonnie Schade of CT; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Linda) Schade of FL; two sisters, Patricia (Donald) Palmer of MI and Diane Millspaugh (Robert Campbell) of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Justice Schade; two children, Kim Boyd and Michael Schade; and a brother, Phillip Schade.

The family will observe a private memorial service on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 12, 2020
He was one of my favorites always had a good sense of humor and a weak point when it came to wanting sweets. Always was busy and on the go. It was a pleasure to know him. I think were all blessed very much go have him in our lives. I send his family and all his friends my condolences.
Lisa Pfeifer
Friend
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
