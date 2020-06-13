John Michael "Mickey" Schade
Galion - John Michael "Mickey" Schade of Galion, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Galion Pointe at the age of 82. He was born May 6, 1938, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, to the late John Lawrence and Geneva Claucherty Schade.
He was a truck driver for nearly 60 years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. John was a member of Sar Shalom Messianic Congregation. He was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoying hitting the road on his Honda Goldwing. John enjoyed going to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to allow the children to enjoy and hang out on his motorcycle.
John is survived by four children, Josh (Heather) Schade of Mansfield, Sean (Julia) Schade of Austin, TX, Tamra Rome of GA, and Bonnie Schade of CT; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Linda) Schade of FL; two sisters, Patricia (Donald) Palmer of MI and Diane Millspaugh (Robert Campbell) of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Justice Schade; two children, Kim Boyd and Michael Schade; and a brother, Phillip Schade.
The family will observe a private memorial service on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Galion - John Michael "Mickey" Schade of Galion, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Galion Pointe at the age of 82. He was born May 6, 1938, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, to the late John Lawrence and Geneva Claucherty Schade.
He was a truck driver for nearly 60 years and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. John was a member of Sar Shalom Messianic Congregation. He was an avid motorcycle rider, enjoying hitting the road on his Honda Goldwing. John enjoyed going to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to allow the children to enjoy and hang out on his motorcycle.
John is survived by four children, Josh (Heather) Schade of Mansfield, Sean (Julia) Schade of Austin, TX, Tamra Rome of GA, and Bonnie Schade of CT; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Linda) Schade of FL; two sisters, Patricia (Donald) Palmer of MI and Diane Millspaugh (Robert Campbell) of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Justice Schade; two children, Kim Boyd and Michael Schade; and a brother, Phillip Schade.
The family will observe a private memorial service on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.