John P. Rand
John P. Rand

Greenwich - John P. Rand, 73, of Greenwich, OH died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. John was born on November 7, 1946 in Flint, MI the son of John J and Frances (Hanna) Rand.

John was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. John retired from Kuhnle Brothers Trucking (formerly Rebman Trucking) as a truck driver following a 35 year career.

John was a perfectionist, a handy man that could fix or do anything. Two of John's passions in life were his family and his love for cars. He could talk about cars for hours. Not only did he enjoy driving them, he enjoyed working on them. John frequented swap meets and found great joy in collecting cars. Friends and family remember him as a master story teller with a wealth of knowledge.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Joanne (Truex) Rand; children, Jonathan and Terry Rand, Jonah and Sheila Rand, JoAnn and Todd Wallace, Jeraleh and Jason Riddle, and Dee Sexton; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings. John is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, 8035 Shiloh-Norwalk Rd, Shiloh, OH 44878. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Joann and family
I'm so sorry to hear the passing of your father. Prayers to all of you.
Dorothy L Partin
Friend
