The Rev. John R. Sgro
Mansfield - The source of strength for a shepherding pastor - 40 years in ministry - was the same power that called a steel mill supervisor to "Follow Me": the infallible Word of God. The Rev. John Sgro's Christian ministry was characterized by service to his flock. He selflessly attended to their needs, mentored other pastors, bore other's burdens, and relied solely on the Gospel to speak through him to serve with integrity and authenticity.
John's faith became sight Thursday, July 25, 2019 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 78.
Born September 3, 1940 in Cleveland to Angelo and Christina (Fina) Sgro, he was graduated from Warrensville Heights High School in 1958. He was working as a supervisor at a steel mill, when the Lord called him into the ministry. He earned his degree in Ministerial Studies from Mt Vernon Nazarene University, and was ordained an elder with the Nazarene Church. He served locational ministries in Lexington, Cleveland, Mooresville, NC, and retired from Ravenna, KY, before returning to serve the Lexington congregation. He came out of retirement a second time to serve the Lexington Church.
A competitive basketball player, John was renown for his hook shot, and enjoyed running. He was recently honored as the area's longest living Type 1 survivor at a 5K run. He enjoyed boating and water activities, and his garden produced a bounty of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and other summer vegetables which he shared with everyone.
Of his varied interests, none usurped his family. He focused on his daughters and their families. He will be remembered for his ornery sense of humor - always tempered with kindness and his gentle spirit. Never judgmental, John loved unconditionally,
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Hager) Sgro, whom he married August 11, 1962; their daughters Stacy McKay (Jeff Kallas), Terrie (Kirt) Perdue, and Lori (Randall) Casto; grandchildren Tyler Johnson, Abbie Sgro, Isabel Casto, Olivia Kallas, and Maria Casto; a brother Thomas Sgro and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister Gloria DiSanto is deceased.
The Sgro family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Dr. Nelson Perdue and Pastor Scott Maglott will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the may be made at the funeral home.
Share with them a word of support - and see John's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 27, 2019