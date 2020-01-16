|
John R. Tanchev
Mansfield - John R. Tanchev, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born October 26, 1935, Capari, Macedonia, to the late Risti and Donka (Velloff) Tanchev.
He was a veteran of the Macedonia Army and immigrated to the United States on May 13, 1961. He first worked with his family at Chris's Cafe and then branched off, opening his own successful business. He started his restaurant, Uncle John's, on the square in 1971 and was a huge part of the downtown community. He was a determined hardworking man, who was incredibly creative and visionary. He thrived as a leader wherever he was and was generous with both his time and talents. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors in nature and watching sports. John was a generous supporter of local charities. Along with his family, he was a longtime member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Milica Tanchevski, whom he married on May 22, 1960; three sons, Michael (Leslie) Tanchevski of Gahanna, George (Elizabeth) Tanchevski of New Albany and Nick (Evelyn) Tanchevski of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Michael Tucker, William Tucker, Alex Tanchevski, Danny Tanchevski, Mimi Tanchevski, Emily Tanchevski and Natalie Tanchevski; a brother, Peco Tanchev of Macedonia and nieces and nephews, Luba Achevski, Tom Achevski, John Achevich, Vicki Achevich, Kocho Tanchevski and Lena Grezovski. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Zivko (Verka) Achevski, Pete (Yoca) Achevich and Lubica Tanchevski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sophie Staninovski; and a brother, Tode Tanchevski..
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A Trisagion service will be recited at 6:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 265 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. with Father Michael Ellis officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Honoring John's commitment to the community, the family suggests donations be made to the Richland County Food Pantry.
