John Siegenthal
Galion - John A. Siegenthal, 92, of Galion, passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.
Born June 20, 1927 in Osage, Oklahoma, he was the son of Albert and Dorothy (Hale) Siegenthal. He married Gloria A. (Walzak) Siegenthal on May 3, 1947 and she preceded him on September 22, 2016.
John served his country in the United States Navy and was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years and drove for Yellow Freight. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Penny) Siegenthal, Chuck (Robin) Siegenthal and Kenneth (Deborah) Siegenthal all of Galion and Linda Kissling of Bucyrus; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a great grandson and a sister.
At his request no services will be held.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of John Siegenthal, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020