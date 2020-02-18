|
John Stewart Muth
Norwalk - John Stewart Muth of Norwalk, OH was born May 23, 1942 in Mansfield, OH. He died February 13, 2020 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center TCU from complications of a severe stroke last October and heart issues.
He attained a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Akron and a Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling from Troy State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and earning a Bronze Star. He taught math and Social studies at Norwalk H.S. before serving as a guidance counselor at Seneca East H.S. where he also coached cross country and track. Following retirement he served part-time as a guidance counselor at Monroeville Elementary and St. Joseph Elementary in Monroeville.
He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church -NALC located on Sandhill Road outside Monroeville.
John was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Muth. He is survived by Kaye, his wife of 46 years, a daughter Lisa, a brother Robert (Carolyn), niece Gretchen, and cousins Jim Hunt, Stan Hunt, and James Albro. There will be no public viewing. Private services will be determined at a later date, Memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church (Pontiac) -NALC at 1872 Sandhill Road, Monroeville, OH 44847.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020