John W. Sipes
Delaware - John W. Sipes, 80, of Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, Delaware.
John was born on March 2, 1939 in Mt. Gilead, son of the late Clark E. and Ruth (Vansickle) Sipes. He grew up in Mt. Gilead and was a welder by trade. John was a U.S. Army veteran and a Master Mason.
Surviving is a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and a sister. In addition to his parents that have preceded him in death was his wife, Ruth (Logan) Sipes in 2013 and a brother.
Graveside services will be held on September 14, 2019 at 1:30PM in the Iberia Cemetery, Iberia-Bellville Road, Iberia, OH 43225, with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Army and Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
