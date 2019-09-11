Services
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Iberia Cemetery
Iberia-Bellville Road
Iberia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sipes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Sipes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Sipes Obituary
John W. Sipes

Delaware - John W. Sipes, 80, of Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, Delaware.

John was born on March 2, 1939 in Mt. Gilead, son of the late Clark E. and Ruth (Vansickle) Sipes. He grew up in Mt. Gilead and was a welder by trade. John was a U.S. Army veteran and a Master Mason.

Surviving is a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and a sister. In addition to his parents that have preceded him in death was his wife, Ruth (Logan) Sipes in 2013 and a brother.

Graveside services will be held on September 14, 2019 at 1:30PM in the Iberia Cemetery, Iberia-Bellville Road, Iberia, OH 43225, with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Army and Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now