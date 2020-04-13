Resources
More Obituaries for John Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Toney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Toney Obituary
John W. Toney

Ontario - John W. Toney, age 87, of Ontario, passed away early Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1932, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold G. and Grace E. (Ruth) Toney.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Grace Episcopal Church. John received both his Bachelor and Master Degrees at Florida State University and his PhD from the University of Illinois. He taught at the University of Pittsburgh and then became the Dean of Engineering at North Central State College in 1982. John was a member of the local model railroad association and was an avid stamp and coin collector.

John is survived by his children, Scott Toney of Ontario and Helen Toney (Colette Rooney) of Australia; two grandchildren, Matthew B. Toney (Justin Roy Poole) of Columbus and Sophia Soleil Grace Rooney-Toney of Australia; two sisters, Helen Kendrick and Mary Knight, both of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy L. Toney.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -