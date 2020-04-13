|
John W. Toney
Ontario - John W. Toney, age 87, of Ontario, passed away early Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1932, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the late Harold G. and Grace E. (Ruth) Toney.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Grace Episcopal Church. John received both his Bachelor and Master Degrees at Florida State University and his PhD from the University of Illinois. He taught at the University of Pittsburgh and then became the Dean of Engineering at North Central State College in 1982. John was a member of the local model railroad association and was an avid stamp and coin collector.
John is survived by his children, Scott Toney of Ontario and Helen Toney (Colette Rooney) of Australia; two grandchildren, Matthew B. Toney (Justin Roy Poole) of Columbus and Sophia Soleil Grace Rooney-Toney of Australia; two sisters, Helen Kendrick and Mary Knight, both of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy L. Toney.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020