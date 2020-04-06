Services
John William "Johnny" Howard

John William "Johnny" Howard Obituary
John "Johnny" William Howard

Mansfield - John "Johnny" William Howard, 73, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Johnny was born on March 26, 1947 in Lewis County, Kentucky. He was the son of Connor and Mary Olive Howard.

The rock of his family, Johnny loved spending time with his family and friends. Johnny was a Christian man who was very trustworthy, generous and always willing to help others. He enjoyed working on cars, watching westerns, and plowing snow in his neighborhood during the winter.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lisa Howard of Mansfield; his children, James Howard, Debbie Howard both of Mansfield, and Mark (Ashley) Howard of Ontario; a stepson, Ray (Breanna) Bellomy of Plymouth; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; his sisters, Bonnie Caldwell of Mansfield, Shirley Fultz of Olive Hill, KY, Vanessa (Henry) Chambless of Lakewood, CO, and Barbara (Charles) Middleton of Mansfield; and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Howard Jr.; a brother, Mark Howard; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Caldwell and Cledith Fultz.

No funeral services or visitations will be observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
