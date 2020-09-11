Johnnie Shaw
Mansfield - Johnnie SHAW, 65, passed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Mr. Shaw was born on Monday, April 11, 1955 to the late Billie and Alma (Taylor) Shaw in Brownsville, Tennessee and had lived in Mansfield the past 63 years. Johnnie was a formerly employed with Kermit Caldwell Demolition Company. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on cars.
Johnnie is survived by his: 6 sisters: Sharlene Manns, Alma Shaw, B. Doris Shaw, Susie Shaw, and Elaine Merrell, Mansfield, and Helen Bush and her husband Chris Fox, Cleveland; 1 daughter: Shealeigh Shaw, Mansfield; and LaJonta Cameron, who he raised as his own daughter, Mansfield.
In addition to his parents Johnnie was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Brenda Shaw, and Emma Green, and his nephew Reginald Shaw, I
Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Private services for the family by invitation only will be held with Elder Robin Granger, Associate Minister at the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Facial masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.
The family will receive friends at the home of Johnnie's sister Alma, 82 W. Prospect St. from 4-7 p.m. daily till day of the funeral service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
.