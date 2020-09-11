1/1
Johnnie Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Shaw

Mansfield - Johnnie SHAW, 65, passed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Mr. Shaw was born on Monday, April 11, 1955 to the late Billie and Alma (Taylor) Shaw in Brownsville, Tennessee and had lived in Mansfield the past 63 years. Johnnie was a formerly employed with Kermit Caldwell Demolition Company. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and working on cars.

Johnnie is survived by his: 6 sisters: Sharlene Manns, Alma Shaw, B. Doris Shaw, Susie Shaw, and Elaine Merrell, Mansfield, and Helen Bush and her husband Chris Fox, Cleveland; 1 daughter: Shealeigh Shaw, Mansfield; and LaJonta Cameron, who he raised as his own daughter, Mansfield.

In addition to his parents Johnnie was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Brenda Shaw, and Emma Green, and his nephew Reginald Shaw, I

Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Private services for the family by invitation only will be held with Elder Robin Granger, Associate Minister at the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Facial masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends at the home of Johnnie's sister Alma, 82 W. Prospect St. from 4-7 p.m. daily till day of the funeral service.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved