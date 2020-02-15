|
|
Johnny Givand
Mansfield - Johnny GIVAND, 83, passed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Mr. Givand was born on Saturday, June 27, 1936 in Demopolis, Alabama and had lived in Mansfield the past 62 years. Johnny graduated from U.S. Jones High School in Demopolis, Alabama in 1955 and joined the Army in 1956-1958. He served in the Army's 101st Airborne Division-Screaming Eagles and received an Associate Degree from the U.S. Armed Forces Institute in Business Administration. After completing his tour of duty, Johnny moved north to Mansfield in 1958. Soon after arriving in Mansfield, Johnny was hired by General Motors where he served in several positions including tool and die maker and instructor for the international union pre-apprenticeship program. He retired in 2008 after 50 years. Johnny received a degree from Ohio State University in Labor Education and Research Science. Johnny was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
Over the years Johnny was involved with many union and community activities serving as a member, chairman, or an officer. The following are examples of the lengthy list: Vice President and President of Local 549; Delegate to Constitutional and Special Bargaining Conventions; Richland County Regional Planning Commission Member and President; President of Mansfield Northwest Little League; Chairman of Mansfield Mehock Relay Transportation Committee; Member and Board Chairman of Richland and Morrow County Community Action Program; Richland County Emergency Food and Shelter Program; Coached Track, Boxing, Basketball, Football, and Baseball with the City of Mansfield Sports Programs, Friendly House Sports Program, and Mansfield Elementary Sports Program; and a Voting and Regular Delegate for the 4th Congressional District for Presidential Candidate Barack Obama 2008-2012.
He received numerous awards, but there were two that were valued by Johnny: the 2008 NAACP Ohio Branch Community Service Award for the many Contributions to Organized Labor, and the Mansfield Service Award which is one of the highest awards given to people who help other people by the Sertoma International Service to Mankind.
Johnny is survived by his wife Lillie; three children: David (Yvette) Givand, Strongsville, Ohio; Linda (Julius) Rhodes, Chicago, Illinois; and Patricia (Kirk) Holt, Aurora, Illinois; Eight grandchildren: Branden (Diana), Bridgette, and Bryant Givand; Jerome and Lauren Rhodes, and Ashley, Adam, and Avery Holt; sister Rosa Mae Mullen (Jimmie), Buffalo, New York; nieces and nephews: Lysanders (Rosetta), Arlethea, Regina and Jimmie Mullen, III., and a host of additional nieces and nephews.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maggie (Givand) Murray.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:00 AM at the Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave. by his pastor, Bishop William Morris, Jr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 8:00 AM. Richland County Burial Detail will conduct Military Honors at the conclusion of the funeral service at the church. Internment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020