Johnny Jay "John" Jensen
Johnny "John" Jay Jensen

Johnny "John" Jay Jensen, age 53, passed away July 10, 2020 at Cleveland Metro Hospital from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born November 18, 1966 in Sandusky, OH. He attended Edison High School. He had worked for Kemper Iron, Shaker Village, and Village at Edson Creek. In 2009, he started his own business, Jensen Towing.

He loved spending time with his family, friends, and animals. He especially loved his dog, Ginger. He loved running his tow trucks, and he loved all his towing brothers. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Road King, running the demolition derby, tinkering around on his many classic car projects, and camping. He was always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. His last gift on this earth was donating his organs so others could be helped.

He was greeted at Rainbow Bridge by his pack of dogs, herd of goats, two lizards, and a sugar glider.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kim Voight-Jensen, daughter Kaila Voight, sister, Deb (Kurtis) Jameson, and 5 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom Jensen and Robert Jensen, his mother, Kate Jensen, and his father, Robert Jensen, Sr.

There will be no services per his request. We will have a party on August 29, 2020 in his honor. Details to come at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com




Published in News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
