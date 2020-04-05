Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Johnny Owens


1942 - 2020
Johnny Owens Obituary
Johnny Owens

Mansfield - Johnny "Sonny" James OWENS, 78, passed this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in his home after a brief illness.

Mr. Owens was born on Tuesday, March 17, 1942 to the late Will and Ethel (Spurill) Owens and had lived in Mansfield the past 55 years. Sonny was a retired employee of Superior Brass Company. He was a homebody, but did get out to purchase lottery tickets and visit family. Sonny took pride in his children and grandchildren. His favorite pass time was watching old westerns on TV and was a fan of the Ohio sports teams, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians along with The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Johnny is survived by 4 children: Kenyonnah "Kenny" (Amber) Johnson, Mansfield, Cynthia Yvette Owens Williams, Akron, Andre Owens, Halls, Tennessee, and Lonny Feagin, Columbus; 9 grandchildren: Taylor Williams, Travon Owens, Damara (Sylvester) Carter, Romanuel Bronson, Jahrahn, Akira, ReyJona, and Amir Johnson, and Jaire Lloyd; 2 great grandchildren; 6 siblings: Mattie Tucker, Lovie Williams, Louis Owens, Sr., Mansfield, Willie G. and Edward "Boot" Owens, Columbus. Mississippi, and Ethel May Harris, California.

In addition to his parents Sonny was preceded in death by his step-mother Amelia Owens and 1 sister, Nellie McGregory, 2 sisters-in-law, Minnie and Eva Owens

Private services for the family will be on Thursday. There will be no public visitation. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Family and friends that will not be in attendance are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
