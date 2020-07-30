Jon Garrison Bell
Mansfield - Jon Garrison Bell passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, at the age of 78 after a slow decline from Alzheimer's.
Born March 8, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Dorothy and Arthur Bell, Jon grew up mostly in Mansfield save for a stint in Mt. Vernon. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1960 and attended Weslyan University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in biology in 1964. After meeting Melissa Lowrey at a New Year's Eve party, he married her on August 3, 1968. Jon also enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked as an engineer at the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company before joining Jay Plastics, where he was an engineer until his retirement in 2008.
A voracious reader and crossword puzzler, he was a weekly patron of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library and a longtime member of the library's board of directors. He served for many years on the board of Richland County Children's Services and was a frequent volunteer for the library, the North Central Ohio Land Conservancy, local schools and other organizations.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bell, his mother, Dorothy Bell, and his brother, James Bell. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Melissa Bell, his daughter, Melinda Bell Allenbaugh (Jamie), and his son, Jon Bell (Amy), as well as four grandchildren - Mitch (Douglas) and Jacob Miller and Madeline and Spencer Bell - and one great-grandchild, Lucy Miller.
A celebration of Jon's life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Snyder's Funeral Home, 350 Marion Ave., in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Richland County Foundation, www.richlandcountyfoundation.org
, to support the Clearfork Valley Scenic Trail or the Richland County Parks District, www.richlandcounty.gov
, to support the Richland B&O Trail.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jon's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com