1/1
Jon Garrison Bell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Garrison Bell

Mansfield - Jon Garrison Bell passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, at the age of 78 after a slow decline from Alzheimer's.

Born March 8, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Dorothy and Arthur Bell, Jon grew up mostly in Mansfield save for a stint in Mt. Vernon. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1960 and attended Weslyan University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in biology in 1964. After meeting Melissa Lowrey at a New Year's Eve party, he married her on August 3, 1968. Jon also enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked as an engineer at the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company before joining Jay Plastics, where he was an engineer until his retirement in 2008.

A voracious reader and crossword puzzler, he was a weekly patron of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library and a longtime member of the library's board of directors. He served for many years on the board of Richland County Children's Services and was a frequent volunteer for the library, the North Central Ohio Land Conservancy, local schools and other organizations.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bell, his mother, Dorothy Bell, and his brother, James Bell. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Melissa Bell, his daughter, Melinda Bell Allenbaugh (Jamie), and his son, Jon Bell (Amy), as well as four grandchildren - Mitch (Douglas) and Jacob Miller and Madeline and Spencer Bell - and one great-grandchild, Lucy Miller.

A celebration of Jon's life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Snyder's Funeral Home, 350 Marion Ave., in Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Richland County Foundation, www.richlandcountyfoundation.org, to support the Clearfork Valley Scenic Trail or the Richland County Parks District, www.richlandcounty.gov, to support the Richland B&O Trail.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jon's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved