Jon P. Whittenberger
- - Jon P. Whittenberger, age 69, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents: Raymond Leroy and Beverly Jayne (Bullock) Whittenberger. Jon is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cecelia (Kelso) Whittenberger; children: Jennifer Leigh (Eric) Hatton, Jacque Lynn Whittenberger, Kristopher Jon (Melissa) Whittenberger, Jessica Layne (Brian) Scholl, Jodi Lisa (Justin Immel) Whittenberger, and Keith Jason Whittenberger; grandchildren: Zachary and Gabriel Scholl, Grayson and Hamilton Whittenberger; brother, Raymond Paul (Christine) Whittenberger as well as many loving extended family and friends.
After high school graduation Jon served his county in the US Navy as a Quartermaster Basic aboard the USS Von Steuben. Jon worked for CSX Transportation as a Trainmaster or a Roadmaster for 37 years, retiring in August of 2011. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) for 42 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSU Transplant Center, OSU Medical Center, Comprehensive Transplant Center, 395 West 12th Ave, Ste 100 Columbus, OH 43210. The family would like to give a special thank you to "Angel Kathy" for the gift of her kidney, giving Jon 4 more years with his loving family.
Friends and family may visit Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1 pm - 3 pm with military honors at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Cremated remains will be scattered at a later date in the Chesapeake Bay, MD. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in the News Journal on May 2, 2019