Jonas NisleyButler - Jonas A. Nisley, age 93, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health. He was under the care of Kindred Hospice and was blessed to be surrounded by his family.Jonas was born in Millersburg, Ohio, on January 28, 1927, the son of Abner & Barbara (Beachy) Nisley. On November 25, 1948, he married Amanda Hershberger and in the 1970's they moved the family to the farm in Butler. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and worked as a farmer, school teacher, and plant nursery manager.In addition to his wife, Amanda Nisley of Butler, he is survived by his five sons and seven daughters: Melvin (Ella Troyer) Nisley of Fresno, Edna (Paul) Wengerd of Butler, John (Clara Erb) Nisley of Millersburg, Barbara (Danny) Hostetler of Butler, Fannie (Joseph) Hostetler of Lobelville, TN, Dena (Melvin) Yoder of Hillsboro, WI, Crist (Susie Hostetler) Nisley of Danville, Mary (Tobie) Hostetler of Butler, Lovina (Clarence) Miller of Brinkhaven, Amos (Fannie Hostetler) Nisley of Butler, Gertie Nisley of the home, and Eli (Emma Miller) Nisley of the home; 96 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 201 great-grandchildren; 57 step-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.Jonas was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law Betty Nisley (wife of Melvin); one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.His family will receive friends anytime at the residence (3892 Brokaw Road in Butler) where a funeral service will be held 9:00 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020. Bishop Ray Hochstetler will officiate and Jonas will be buried on his land in Nisley Cemetery. Snyder Funeral Homes in Bellville is honored to serve the Nisley family.