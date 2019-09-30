|
Jordyn R. Barker
Shelby - Jordyn R. Barker, age 11, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 at Akron Children's Hospital following complications and infections from his second battle with Leukemia.
Jordyn was born February 2, 2008 in Mansfield and was currently a 6th grader at Shelby Middle School. Jordyn was a happy and charismatic kid who was full of energy and love. He loved to make people laugh and be goofy and thoroughly enjoyed music, especially dancing and playing the drums. Jordyn was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and never missed an opportunity to take pictures or videos. He was always happy when riding his 4-wheeler and never turned down an opportunity to drink a sweet tea or eat a piece of apple pie.
Jordyn loved his family and always made sure to share that he "loved you more." Left to cherish his memory are his grandparents who raised him, William Dewey and Della L. (Parsons) Barker, Sr.; his siblings: Jaron (Bre) Hogan of Cyclone, PA, Jacob Hogan of Shelby, and Abigail Hogan of Chattanooga, TN; an aunt: Jennifer Barker of Shelby; an uncle: Benjamin Todd Barker of Shelby; 3 cousins: Taylor, Sebastian, and Madelyn Barker; 2 nieces and 2 nephews: Braxx, Madyxx, Max, and Marilyn; his dog: Coco; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Sheila Jo Hogan, and an uncle, William Dewey "Bill" Barker, Jr.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. Rev. O. Douglas Tackett will officiate the services and burial will follow in Ganges Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby City Schools Multiple Disabilities Department and left in care of the funeral home.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 30, 2019