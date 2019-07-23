|
Joseph B. Noser Jr.
Mansfield - July 21, 1935 - July 21, 2019
Joseph B. Noser Jr., 84, residing in Sandusky, passed away on his birthday, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center.
Joe was born and raised in Mansfield, OH on July 21, 1935 to the late Joseph B. and Ruth (Lorow) Noser Sr.
Joe and Diane, "Buddy & Pa", were truly blessed with their children, Joe (Theresa) Hudnall, Brian (Pamela) Noser, Tammy (Jeff) Gilchrist and Kenny (Lindsay Berner) Noser; grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie) Gilchrist, Alyvia Gilchrist, Rebekah, Aiden, Ben and Dylan Noser, Danielle (Patrick) Penza, Jasmine (Jake) Hoffer and Kelsey Hudnall; great-grandchildren, Jorja and Fynn Hoffer; wonderful sisters, Marilyn Danas, Linda Downs, Becky Noser; brothers, Bill (Pat) Noser and Tom (Diane) Noser and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who were dear to him.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. Father Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.
Those wishing to contribute to Joe's memory may do so to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in the News Journal on July 23, 2019