Joseph "Joe" Clem
Joseph "Joe" Clem

Lexington - Joseph "Joe" Clem passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 67

He was born July 12, 1953 in Mansfield to parents Kenny & Norma (Bogner) Clem. He graduated from Lexington High School before heading out to Denver to study auto tech.

Joe retired from Mansfield City Schools. He was a hardworking man that loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and working on cars. Joe will be remembered by many.

He is survived by his loving wife Terri Clem whom he married on September 29, 1979; children Joseph B. (Joy) Clem, James K. Clem and Jillian M. (John) Bartolucci; grandchildren Cambree Bartolucci, Carson Bartolucci and Jensen Clem with one on the way; siblings, Jeff (Renee) Clem, Holly Irwin and Joanell Ratliff.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Randy Ratliff and Jim Irvin

Although no public service will be held in Joe's memory, his family hopes you will remember him in your own special way.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Joe's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
