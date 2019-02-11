|
Joseph Csir
Crestline - Joseph Csir, 90, of Crestline, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Joseph was born on June 22, 1928 in Ford City, Pennsylvania. He was the son of John and Elizabeth (Balog) Csir.
Joseph's parents emigrated to America from Czechoslovakia and he was raised in Ford City, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Navy during World War II even though he was not quite old enough to join. In his earlier years, he served as a volunteer fireman in his hometown for many years. He married his wife, Mary, on April 21, 1952 and they spent 51 years together until she passed in 2003. He retired after 40 years from PPG as a mechanic engineering supervisor. Joseph was proud that he was able to put his grandchildren through college. This was something he was unable to do himself but wanted to provide for them. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Crestline where he served as a past deacon and elder. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and cooking.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Ann (Larry) Ford; two grandchildren, Emily (Carlton) Barrett and Gregory Ford; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Tobias, Kristee-Ann, and Thaddeus Barrett; sister-in-law, Vesta Csir; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Bish) Csir; his brothers, John (Florence) Csir and Mike Csir; and his sister, Regina (Dan) Boylstein.
There will be no services observed. Joseph will be buried at a later date in Dapper Cemetery, where he will be reunited with his wife, Mary. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is happy to assist the Csir family.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 11, 2019