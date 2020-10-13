Joseph "Joe" DuVall
Lexington - Joseph "Joe" DuVall passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020 from Avita Hospital in Galion. He was 53
He was born November 20, 1966 in Cumberland, Maryland to parents Frank & Patty (Rose) DuVall. He graduated from Uniontown High School in Pennsylvania where he enjoyed playing football.
Joe worked at American Freight for 23 year holding many different job titles and positions including logistics manager.
From the time he was little, Joe grew up watching the Baltimore Colts (now the Indianapolis Colts) with his grandfather. This started his life-long love for Colts Football which he passed down to his daughter Megan. They loved to watch the Colts games together.
Joe was the life of the party! He loved being around people and had a sense of humor that kept everyone laughing. He was a kind-hearted and a little wild at times, but always saw the good in others. He enjoyed a beer especially Busch (he was known to carry a 30 pack like a purse). Simple things made him happy and loved his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie DuVall whom he married February 14, 1996; daughters Mallory DuVall, Megan (Fiancee Rob Nelson) DuVall; son Alan "AJ" Williams; grandchildren Brylee Jean Burchett, Alaina Lee Nelson and Payton Elizabeth Nelson; sisters Bridgette (Jeff) Carrick and Jeanette (Monty) Ohl; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joe was preceded in death by grandparents Lee & Eleanor DuVall, Joseph & Olive Nelson, Paul & Gretchen Rose and Thelma & Doug McLain; father-in-law James Mitchell; great-grandmother Irene DuVall; Aunt & Uncle Michael & Terry Nelson and Uncle Gregory Rose.
His family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Matthew Frisbee beginning at 10 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Resurrection Parish (2600 Lexington Avenue). A graveside service will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Snyder Funeral Home to assist the family may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Joe's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com