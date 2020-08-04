1/1
Joseph Hicks
Joseph Hicks

Mansfield - Joseph J. Hicks, age 58, resident of Mansfield died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his home.

Born January 5, 1962 in Shelby to Delbert and Phyllis (Jarrell) Hicks, he had been a Shelby resident for many years before moving to Mansfield. Joseph was a 1981 graduate of Shelby High School. He loved to design and draw blueprints for houses. He enjoyed building model cars and trucks, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and working on cars.

He is survived by his two sisters, Sarah (Bruce) Clark of Ashland, and Kathy Price of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents Joseph was preceded in death by his sisters, Lisa Steele, Willia Mae Daniel, and Ellen Richard; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A memorial graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Shelby at a later date.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
