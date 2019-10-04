|
|
Joseph "Jim" James Besenti
Mansfield - Joseph "Jim" James Besenti, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Jim was born on August 29, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio. Jim was the son of Joseph and Ruth (Reamsnider) Besenti.
Jim went to St. Peter's Catholic School until his sophomore year, he then transferred and graduated from Madison High School in 1956 where he played football. While at his grandmother's store as a young man, he met the love of his life. Carol Cotsenmoyer became his wife in 1958 and the two were blessed with 61 years of marriage together. Jim was employed as a machinist at Case-Maul. He had a passion for race cars. He worked on and built several race cars from the ground up. He raced with the Sports Car Club of America. He and his wife enjoyed riding in their dune buggy which he also built. He loved to travel all over the United States, and Jim spent most winter months in Las Vegas and Florida. In his spare time, he could be found watching NASCAR, going to the races, visiting casinos and playing cards. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim adored his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him great joy in life.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Carol (Cotsenmoyer) Besenti; his children, Catherine Frank, Mark (Lisa) Besenti, and Connie (Duane) Watts; his grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Patton, Scott Frank, Brad (Allison) Besenti, Sarah (fiance', Jonathan Adkins) Besenti, Jolica (Richard) Trongo, Blake Berry, James (Jennifer) Berry, and Megan Berry; his great-grandchildren, Landon and Charli Patton, Ashton Besenti, Ricky and Laila Williamson, Emmry Trongo, Blake and Brenna Berry, Bryant Stump, and Hudson and Kade Berry; his sister, Rosemary (Rick) Hively; his brother, John (Kathy) Besenti; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Ruth Dinges and Ed Hannon. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A very special thank you to Beth Medley at County Meadow Care Center and the nurses and aides at Southern Care Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care given to Jim.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Chad Berry will officiate the memorial service following at 3:00 pm. Jim will be buried in Prince of Peace Cemetery at a later date. The family requests that you omit flowers and consider making memorial contributions to Country Meadow's Activity Department or Southern Care Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019