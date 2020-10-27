Dr. Joseph Lloyd Plew, DDS
Mansfield - Dr. Joseph Lloyd Plew, age 88, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born September 15, 1932, in Mansfield the son of Fred & S. Elizabeth (Deisch) Plew. After graduating from Mansfield Senior High, he joined the United States Coast Guard and served overseas as a medical corpsman during the Korean War. Upon his return, he earned his bachelors and doctorate degrees from Case Western Reserve University, majoring in dentistry, and was a member of Delta Tau Delta. While at college, a beautiful young lady named Theresa Rose Saprano caught his eye and the pair married on June 22, 1957.
Dr. Plew became a licensed dentist in June of 1961 and served the Mansfield community until his retirement in the late 1990s. He was well-known, well-loved, and the reason behind many big and beautiful smiles on his patient's faces. As much as he enjoyed being a dentist, Joe was even more a devoted family man who treasured his wife, was a loving father, and the best "Papa" to his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Joe was past president of the American Dental Society, past president of the Sertoma Club in Mansfield, a 32nd degree Mason as a member of the Mansfield Blue Lodge, the Civil Service Commissioner of Mansfield, and a former deacon at the First Congregational Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and woodworking.
Dr. Plew is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Theresa "Terry" Plew of Mansfield; daughter Karen (Jeff) Knight of Columbus; son Scott (Marcia) Plew of Lexington; grandchildren Morgan (Mike) Winter, Kelsey Knight, Kendal Knight, Sarah (Steve) Beattie, Ashley (Jacob) Blackstone, and Joseph Plew; great-grandchildren Logan, Owen, Audrey, Wyatt, Savannah, Josephine, Lucas, and Aden; along with countless family and friends.
Friends may call 12:00 to 2:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. A private family service honoring his life will begin after the calling hours, officiated by Father Matt Frisbee. Burial at a later date will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warrior Project
or OhioHealth Foundation may be brought to his services or sent to the funeral home (please make checks payable to the charity and send to: Snyder Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
