Joseph Riei
Mansfield - Joseph "Joe"Riei, 94, of Mansfield, our precious loving Dad, went home peacefully to be with his Saviour and his loving wife on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Joseph was born on July 3, 1925, in Chiaravalle, Italy, to Frank and Oleria Riei, and at age 12, he came to America. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married his sweetheart, Josephine Angelini Riei on September 27, 1947, and they shared 71 years of marriage until her passing on October 30, 2018. He retired from Branch Motor Freight. Joe was a quiet, gentle man with a heart of gold. He was an amazing man of many talents. He blessed many with his skills of building and repairing. Joe leaves behind a legacy of strength, kindness and love.
He leaves behind his children, Richard and Debra (Kemper) Riei, Nancy (Riei) and Marvin Tedeschi, Sally (Riei) Janca, and Ron and Linda (Finkey) Riei; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Nola.
Along with his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Robert Janca; and great-granddaughter, Sierra Bland.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mansfield First Assembly of God, 1000 McPherson St, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the church, with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Private graveside services will take place in Mansfield Memorial Park, with full Military Honors performed by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mansfield First Assembly of God "BIB", 1000 McPherson St, Mansfield, OH 44903.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019