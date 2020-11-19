1/1
Joseph Robertson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Robertson

Shelby - Joseph E. Robertson, 95, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Primrose in Mansfield after a brief illness surrounded by his family.

Born in Shelby, Ohio on February 13, 1925 to the late William Whitney and Bertha Agnes (Mayer) Robertson, he was a life-long Shelby resident. Joe was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Shelby High School, class of 1944. He served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Joe was employed by the Standard Oil Company for 50 years. He was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Joe was dedicated to his family and a staunch supporter of Notre Dame football.

Joseph is survived by his children Gerald "Gary" (Cindy) Robertson of Gahanna, Ohio, Danny (Lois) Robertson, David (Gwen) Robertson, both of Shelby, and Rebecca "Becky" (Raymond) Meadows of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Freda E. Robertson; brothers and sisters-in-law William (Jennie) Robertson and George (Hazel) Robertson; sisters and brothers-in-law Carmilita "Nicki" (Jack) Dority, Edessa (Frank) Hollenbaugh and Reita (Richard) Kitzmiller; sisters Mary Veronica Robertson and Alberta Robertson; and son-in-law John Eshelman.

Due to Covid-19, private family graveside services will be held at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery with Father Chris Mileski officiating. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory, 33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to express condolences may do so at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 26 West St., Shelby, Ohio 44875.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkdull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved