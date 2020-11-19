Joseph Robertson
Shelby - Joseph E. Robertson, 95, of Shelby, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Primrose in Mansfield after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Born in Shelby, Ohio on February 13, 1925 to the late William Whitney and Bertha Agnes (Mayer) Robertson, he was a life-long Shelby resident. Joe was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Shelby High School, class of 1944. He served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Joe was employed by the Standard Oil Company for 50 years. He was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Joe was dedicated to his family and a staunch supporter of Notre Dame football.
Joseph is survived by his children Gerald "Gary" (Cindy) Robertson of Gahanna, Ohio, Danny (Lois) Robertson, David (Gwen) Robertson, both of Shelby, and Rebecca "Becky" (Raymond) Meadows of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 72 years, Freda E. Robertson; brothers and sisters-in-law William (Jennie) Robertson and George (Hazel) Robertson; sisters and brothers-in-law Carmilita "Nicki" (Jack) Dority, Edessa (Frank) Hollenbaugh and Reita (Richard) Kitzmiller; sisters Mary Veronica Robertson and Alberta Robertson; and son-in-law John Eshelman.
Due to Covid-19, private family graveside services will be held at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery with Father Chris Mileski officiating. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory, 33 N. Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Those wishing to express condolences may do so at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 26 West St., Shelby, Ohio 44875.