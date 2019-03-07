|
Joseph Stanga
Mansfield - Joseph S Stanga, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Shelby Point.
He was born September 21, 1928 in Romania and was the son of Barbu and Ioana Stanga and his family came to the United States in 1956. He began working at Consolidated Freightways as a highly skilled diesel mechanic in Mansfield. He then opened up his own one-bay garage on Ashland Rd. and as his business grew he built his own four-bay garage in Ontario, Ohio. He later sold his business and retired.
Joseph was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz for 61 years where he had many ethnic German speaking friends and family members that would gather and celebrate their cultural heritage. He and his wife enjoyed dancing there for many years. He played soccer in his youth and was very active in Liederkranz youth soccer. He had a love for fishing and would spend many weekends fishing on Lake Erie. He was also a member of the Sons of Herman and St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church.
Joseph loved his family very much, especially his wife Elisabeth, who preceded him in death. He was very funny, active and he very rarely was ever sitting still.
He is survived by three grandchildren Monica (Hansjurgen) Boehm, Joseph (Kristy) Puhl and Anita McClellan; three great-grandchildren Elisabeth (Kristin) Hailey-Bidlack, Austin Bidlack and Jonathan Puhl; step granddaughter Jolie Booker; great great-granddaughter Emma.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother and a sister, a step-son Martin Puhl, daughter-in-law Nancy Puhl, companion Eve Germann and a grandson-in-law Bob McClellan
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. West, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from Noon until 2pm when a funeral service will be held with Fr. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019