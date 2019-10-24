|
Joseph "Joe" Zuber
Mansfield - Joseph "Joe" Zuber, 78, of Mansfield, passed peacefully into God's waiting hands on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Joe was born on August 17, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of the late I. Charles and Catherine (Zimmerman) Zuber.
Joe was a fighter who never gave up following his stroke 11 years ago. He never let his health slow him down as he was always working with rehab to overcome. His career in the printing business began in 1959 at Pro-Lith, Mansfield Print Center and he ended his career at Sun Graphics. He was a devoted employee, Joe was very dedicated to his job and went above and beyond to make it successful. Very community minded, Joe was always looking for ways to help grow and better his community. He was a volunteer firefighter for Madison Township, a Boy Scout and Pack Leader, and a chairman for as he was a 27 year cancer survivor. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and a member of Mansfield Kiwanis where he won the Hixson Award in 2008. Joe enjoyed fishing and boating in his spare time. He was a devoted family man who was always cheering from the sideline for his grandchildren whether it be sporting events or dance recitals. He loved his family and they will dearly miss him.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years whom he married on May 27, 1961, Judith "Judie" (Shade) Zuber; his son, Gregg Zuber of Mansfield; his daughters, Michelle D. (Duane) Debo of Ontario and Anngie N. (Chris) Tager of Mansfield; his adored grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Zuber, Bethani Debo, Alex (Lindsey) Debo, Ann (Chris) Winter, and Jessica Tager (Josh Ramirez); his much loved great-grandchildren, Ella Roberts, Weston Zuber, and Caiden Robinson; his brother, Franklin C. (Marilyn) Zuber of Mansfield; several nieces and nephews; and his brothers-in-law, Paul Shade and Jim (Pam) Shade both of Galion. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Ann Shade.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am conducted by Father Austin Ammanniti. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. In honor of Joe's giving nature, please make memorial contributions to the Mansfield Kiwanis or the .
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019