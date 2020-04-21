|
|
Josephine Ann Riggenbach
Mansfield - Josephine Ann Riggenbach, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2020.
Josephine was born March 28, 1935 in Ameagle, WV to Johnny and Macil (Henley) Estep. At age 18, Joann moved to Mansfield where she worked as a telephone operator for Mansfield Telephone. On July 19, 1957 Joann began her 55 year marriage to the love of her life, Robert Roy Riggenbach, who preceded her in death in 2012.
Joann is survived by three daughters, Debi (Frank) Damude of Mansfield, Sandy (Ron) Williamson of Ashland and Cyndi (Gary) Grace of Lucas; six grandchildren, Stacey (Nikie) Jeruta, Ashley (Andrew) Black, Miranda Williamson ( fiancé Chris Tesso), Sierra Williamson, Devin (Alyssa) Arnett and Autumn (Kyle) Winters; seven great-grandchildren, Khloe Adamson, Ryan and Quinn Jeruta, Wyatt and Riley Winters and Maddox and Alyce Arnett; two brothers, Kenny (Margie) Estep and Ronald (Shirley) Estep both of Ameagle WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Gary Estep; and great granddaughter, Audrey Grace Black.
Joann held an unwavering faith in GOD and was a long standing member of the Ridgeway First Church of God where she and Robert (Bob) were married. The family spent many summers camping and fishing at Charles Mill Lake and enjoyed fried fish and chicken with their friends and fellow campers. In later years, they enjoyed cruising Charles Mill Lake in their houseboat. They had a passion for flowers and gardening and worked to keep her flowers and yard meticulous. They even won an award from the local Garden Club. While their children were still at home, they would decorate their house and yard for Christmas and spent hours making their own decorations which Joann would paint. They also won awards for annual Christmas lighting contests. Joann loved feeding and watching the many birds that would frequent her home. She collected Barbies and beanie babies. She enjoyed cooking large delicious meals and was especially known for her chili, fried chicken and Christmas cookies.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers she has had over the past 15 years and the Mifflin Township Rescue Squad for their excellent care of Josephine.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will observe private graveside services at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Ridgeway First Church of God in Mansfield.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020