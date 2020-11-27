Josephine "Marie" Foster
Mansfield - Josephine "Marie" Foster, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born in Clearfield, Kentucky on March 25, 1933, to the late Ralph and Flora (Riddle) Perkins.
Marie worked for many years at Therm-O-Disc and later retired. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed serving the Lord with her husband, Jesse, who was a minister. She dearly loved her children, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie liked gardening and taking care of her flowers.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Frank) Schwartz and Michael (Margaret) Foster; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hoffman, Jason Schwartz, Matt (Kayla) Schwartz, Chris (Anngi) Foster and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Foster; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Geneva Hammond, James Perkins and Jean Adams.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse Foster; granddaughter, Jenny Schwartz; and siblings, Maxine Caudil, Glenis Perkins, Oleta Waggoner and Lenvil Perkins.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A service officiated by Josiah Martin will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
