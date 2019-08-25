|
Joshua David Hoskins
Mansfield, OH. - Joshua David Hoskins, 36, passed away Monday Aug. 19, 2019 at 3:30 am. He passed away at Oak Grove Manor and was not alone, by his side was family and girl friend Sarah Belford. He was the son of David and Kimberly hoskins and was born in Cincinnati Aug. 6, 1983. His family in Cincinnati, even tho we missed him in distance, we loved him dearly in time. Josh had many friends whom he talked highly about at the Reformatory and enjoyed helping with events there. Survivors include his only child Zoey Ember Hoskins, father, mother living grandparents James Hoskins and Donna Wright. Josh had only 1 sibling Melissa Hoskins. He is loved and will be missed by everyone who met him and may he rest in peace. Check Facebook for various memorials.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019