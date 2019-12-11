|
|
Joy DeVore
Mansfield - Joy DeVore, 87, died Friday, December 6, 2019. Born May 24, 1932 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Harold and Agnes Porter. She lived most of her life in Mansfield, Ohio. She was a member of Wyandotte Freewill Baptist church where she actively and faithfully served. In her spare time she enjoyed her grandkids, cooking, gardening, and the latest arts and crafts.
She is survived by a son, Larry Gerhart of Mansfield; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Dave Markle of Carpinteria, Ca; one sister, Imogene Rose of Mansfield; sixteen grandchildren, Tracy (Suzuanne), Terry (Tosha) , Larry Jr. (Sue), Gary, Colter, Jamie ,Crystal, Michael, and Jake Gerhart, Christi (Chuck) Truax of Mansfield, Billie Jo Duncan, David and Ben Gerhart of Shelby Mikka (James) Soukup of Linwood, Ks., Mike Markle of Phoenix, Az., and Alex (Carson) Miller of Cincinnati, Oh.; 7 great-grandchildren; Tyler (Trinity) Clow , Kelsie (Michael) Frech, Brynn and Lacey Duncan, Sarah (Nick) Smith, Elizabeth and Clara Soukup; and two great-great grandchildren; Carter Clow and Levi Gassaway. She was preceded in death by two husbands; Corbin Gerhart and Bearl Devore; three sons; Gary, Billy, and Keith Gerhart; and one grandson; Adam Gerhart.
Calling hours will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral service beginning at 6 p.m.. Memorial contributions can be made to the local .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 11, 2019