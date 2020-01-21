|
|
Joy Margaret Keoppel
Mansfield - Joy Margaret Keoppel departed this life on January 21, 2020 returning to the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Joy was born on September 7, 1934 to parents Councellor B. Keoppel and Mary Lois (Moore) Keoppel, Mercer County, Celina, Ohio.
She graduated from Rockford High School and continued her education at The Ohio State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She went on to obtain her M.A. in Education from Bowling Green State University. She spent her entire career of 31 years in the Mansfield City School system teaching at Empire Elementary, Rebecca Grubaugh Elementary and Ranchwood Elementary.
Joy was an avid traveler having visited all 50 states, 7 continents, including 90 countries. She enjoyed her many friends, playing bridge and attending the activities at Primrose Retirement Community where she had been residing since April 2019. She was a member of N.E.A., O.E.A., and Mansfield City School Employees Union. Joy's spiritual life was nourished at the United Methodist Church of the Cross in Lexington where she was a long time member and enjoyed being part of the Knitting Angels Group.
Joy is survived by her nephew Gregory John Keoppel and his wife, Beth Giles Keoppel; great niece Donna Cox and husband Derrick Cox, great nephews Nathan Keoppel and Aaron Keoppel; great great nephew Treyson Cox, and cherished special friend, Julia Schilling.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John D. Keoppel.
A memorial service celebrating Joy's life and lifting up the values she cherished will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. There will be one hour of visitation beginning at 10 am with the service beginning at 11 am. Rev. Ben Weisbrod will officiate. Interment will be at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, Ohio at a later date.
Memorial contributions to either of Joy's favorite charities: The or the Best Friends Animal Society, may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020