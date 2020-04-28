|
Joyce Ann Black
Joyce Ann Black, 82 passed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her daughter's home Rhonda Black after an extended illness.
Mrs. Black was born August 23, 1937 in Cordova, Alabama to the late James and Dazalee (Cooper) Hendricks and had lived in Mansfield for the past 60 years. Joyce retired after 20plus years of service from Mansfield General Hospital now Ohio Health in 1997. Joyce was a long-time member of the New Community Temple Church of God in Christ. Joyce is survived by 4 children, Cynthia (Rueben) Hendricks, Cleveland, Ohio, Rhonda K. and Carla J. Black of Columbus, Ohio and Barry C. Black of Baltimore, MD. 4 grandchildren Ricardo, Shakara, Erica, Coreon, 4 great grandchildren, 2 sister Mary Ann Belser of Cleveland, Ohio and Jimmie Lee Hendricks of Middletown, Ohio, 3 sister-in-law's, Demby Hendricks, Jerri Hendricks and Lottie Hendricks, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents Joyce was also preceded in death by her husband Henry Lee Black
11 siblings, Dolphus, James, Charles, Donald, Robert, Marion, Phillip, Betty,Reydonia, Hazel and her twin brother George.
Friends may visit New Community Temple Church of God in Christ Friday, May 1, 2020 after 4 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. (MASK MUST BE WORN). The Home Going celebration will be a private service on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. in the New Community Temple COGIC with her pastor Elder Henry Bradley officiating, interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery for immediate family. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To offer condolences and to order flowers to The BLACK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020