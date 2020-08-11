Joyce Ann McGheeBellville - Joyce Ann McGhee, of Bellville passed away Monday morning, August 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.She was born November 11, 1939 in Jackson, Ohio to Edmund and Ida (Williams) Brookins. Following high school, Joyce attended Rio Grande earning her teaching certificate.On August 16, 1959 she married Lonnie Edwin McGhee, Sr. with whom she celebrated just under 61 years. The love of her life, she and Lonnie shared a genuine romance, and set a wonderful example of a marriage for their children and grandchildren.Joyce taught 4th grade at Bellville Elementary School for two years, and was always flattered when former students remembered her.She immersed herself in her family, and her life's work reflected it so well. A stay at home mom, Joyce was very active in the PTA and with her kid's school activities. She absolutely loved children and babysat for many Bellville families, this is how she became known as the "town mother". She was a 20 year member of the Clear Fork Youth League serving as treasurer, running the concession stand for 15 years and as a girls softball coach. Joyce was never too busy to sit and offer a cup of coffee and a listening ear for her friends and family. She treasured her time with them, and to this day her home is full of children everywhere you look decorated with "art" from her great grandchildren.When the kids where raised Joyce went back to work. She served as the Cemetery Sexton, and Income Tax Department receptionist for the Village of Bellville until her retirement in 2005.Surviving is her husband Lonnie E. McGhee, Sr., of Bellville; children Lonnie and Holly McGhee, Aaron and Kathy McGhee, Lori and Gary Godorhazy, and Mike and Tammy McGhee; grandchildren Amber (Luke) Bieri, Luke (Mandy) McGhee, Brock (Nina) McGhee, Aaron, Jr. (Dana) McGhee, Brandon (Danielle) Bickers and Brian Bickers, David Fraley, Ryan and Carli Godorhazy, Kirsten McGhee, and Kyle (Alicia) McGhee; 24 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth Brookins, Norma Simmermacher, and Karen (John) Rayl.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne Brookins, and Evan (Ann) Brookins; brothers-in-law Charles (Daisy) McGhee and Bob Simmermacher.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1 pm at Lake Timberlin, 6500 Black Road, Bellville. Pastor Mike Stine will speak. A time of continued fellowship will follow until 4 pm.Contributions in her memory may be made to the McGhee family for a public memorial to be placed in the Bellville Village in honor of Joyce or Heartland Hospice.The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com