1/1
Joyce Ann McGhee
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann McGhee

Bellville - Joyce Ann McGhee, of Bellville passed away Monday morning, August 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born November 11, 1939 in Jackson, Ohio to Edmund and Ida (Williams) Brookins. Following high school, Joyce attended Rio Grande earning her teaching certificate.

On August 16, 1959 she married Lonnie Edwin McGhee, Sr. with whom she celebrated just under 61 years. The love of her life, she and Lonnie shared a genuine romance, and set a wonderful example of a marriage for their children and grandchildren.

Joyce taught 4th grade at Bellville Elementary School for two years, and was always flattered when former students remembered her.

She immersed herself in her family, and her life's work reflected it so well. A stay at home mom, Joyce was very active in the PTA and with her kid's school activities. She absolutely loved children and babysat for many Bellville families, this is how she became known as the "town mother". She was a 20 year member of the Clear Fork Youth League serving as treasurer, running the concession stand for 15 years and as a girls softball coach. Joyce was never too busy to sit and offer a cup of coffee and a listening ear for her friends and family. She treasured her time with them, and to this day her home is full of children everywhere you look decorated with "art" from her great grandchildren.

When the kids where raised Joyce went back to work. She served as the Cemetery Sexton, and Income Tax Department receptionist for the Village of Bellville until her retirement in 2005.

Surviving is her husband Lonnie E. McGhee, Sr., of Bellville; children Lonnie and Holly McGhee, Aaron and Kathy McGhee, Lori and Gary Godorhazy, and Mike and Tammy McGhee; grandchildren Amber (Luke) Bieri, Luke (Mandy) McGhee, Brock (Nina) McGhee, Aaron, Jr. (Dana) McGhee, Brandon (Danielle) Bickers and Brian Bickers, David Fraley, Ryan and Carli Godorhazy, Kirsten McGhee, and Kyle (Alicia) McGhee; 24 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruth Brookins, Norma Simmermacher, and Karen (John) Rayl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law Wayne Brookins, and Evan (Ann) Brookins; brothers-in-law Charles (Daisy) McGhee and Bob Simmermacher.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1 pm at Lake Timberlin, 6500 Black Road, Bellville. Pastor Mike Stine will speak. A time of continued fellowship will follow until 4 pm.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the McGhee family for a public memorial to be placed in the Bellville Village in honor of Joyce or Heartland Hospice.

The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
Lake Timberlin
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lake Timberlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved