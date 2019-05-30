|
|
Joyce Ann Meyers
Ontario - Joyce Ann Meyers, 76, of Ontario, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Joyce was born on July 5, 1942 in Delphi, Ohio. She was the loving daughter of Emmett and Mildred (Manes) Morris.
Joyce retired from Sprint and after retirement she worked as a receptionist at Worner Vet Clinic. She was a member of Freedom Ridge Church in Ontario. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend. She loved and adored her grandchildren, and she cherished family time. Joyce loved spending time gardening, along with day trips and visiting different restaurants with her husband, Denis.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Denis Meyers; five children, Tyler (Katie) Meyers of Ontario, Todd (Julie) Meyers of Johnstown, Stacy (David) Worner of Bellville, Andy (Chivorn) Meyers of Narragansett, Rhode Island, and Greg (Andrea) Meyers of Parma; grandchildren, Katie, Kaley, Megan, Morgan, Payton, Marti, Logan, and Caden Meyers, and Brianne, Brody, and Brooklynn Worner; her sister, Myrtle Davis of Pinellas, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Alvin Morris.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Carol Kilgore will officiate the funeral service following at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 3552 Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 30, 2019