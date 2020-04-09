|
Joyce Ann (Logan) Swanger
Shelby - SHELBY: On Sunday, April 5, 2020 Joyce Ann (Logan) Swanger, age 83 of Shelby Pointe Nursing Home, joined family members in heaven.
Joyce joins her parents General John A and Anna Mae Logan, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, stepson Douglas Swanger and 1 Great Grandson Quentin Luna. Husband of 49 years SSG James Swanger preceded her in death on December 8, 2016.
Left behind to cherish memories of Joyce are brothers Harold and John Logan and sister Esther Shrewsberry of Mansfield. Joyce's children are Teresa (James) Lupton of Galion, Genell (Edward) Ryon of Groveland Florida, Kristi Thomas and Daryl Swanger of Mansfield; Stepson James (Vanessa) Swanger of Mansfield, and Stepdaughter Tammy Cox of Crestline. Her 16 grandchildren are Jason (Marie) Luna, Jeremy (Cambria) Luna, Jarrod (Melissa) Luna, Randi Thomas, Toni Thomas, Travis Beatty, Dalton Swanger, James Jr, Anthony, Crystal, Megan, Clinton, Jamie all in Ohio, Lyndzie Ryon, Eric Ryon in Florida, and Glenn Ryon with the US Navy; and 25 great grandchildren.
Joyce, a dedicated employee, retired from Sensors & Switches in Lexington with 30 years. Joyce enjoyed being a 4-H member during her youth and advisor for daughters and their friends for 10 years, traveling, cooking from scratch, sewing, crocheting, canvas needlepoint, reading, doing cross word puzzles, hugs & kisses from grandchildren. Each member of the family received numerous blankets made with love as gifts. Joyce always supported her large family with love, encouragement and wisdom.
Joyce was very proud of her family Military service to our country, it includes 4 Marines, 2 Army, 2 Air Force, 1 Navy, 2 Ohio Army National Guard, she always had the American Flag flying.
Alzheimer's took control of Joyce in 2014. As time passed, she could no longer do the many things she enjoyed. The last thing she could still do to show her love and caring was with a kiss and twinkle in her eyes and grin on her face. This even put a smile on the staff at Shelby Pointe Nursing Home that cared for Joyce as if she was their Mom and Grandmother also. Thank you, Shelby Pointe.
"She is not the Grandma she was when I entered Jarrod's family, but she is still precious. In her prime she was very ornery, stubborn, down right mean at times, but also a very loving woman. She loved her family, yet instilled fear in every one of us not to cross her! She put up with no shit!! But she was the one you went to for comfort, advice, a place to feel at home, a voice of reason, a slap on the head or bottom - if you needed one followed by a hug and kiss with an I LOVE YOU now straighten your ass up. It's hard watching the rock of the family crumble. I wish her peace and comfort as she approaches the end of her earthly journey." (Thoughts by Melissa Luna)
Honoring Joyce's wishes for cremation a Celebration of Life will be held in May with final burial with her husband. Prayers and thoughts to the family can be sent thru the Snyder Funeral Home website: SnyderFuneralHomes.com. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family. Interment will be in the Honors Grounds of Mansfield Cemetery. Joyce always said, "I would rather have flowers while I am alive then died". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Care Hospice Association or your favorite veterans organization.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020