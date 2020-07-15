Joyce Anne Rickens



Dublin - Joyce Anne Rickens, 70, of Dublin, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020.



She was born on November 2, 1949 to the late James and Myrtle (Conley) Williams.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Glenn Thomas Rickens; brother, Jim Williams; sisters-in-law, Judy Williams; and Trudy Williams.



Surviving family includes, daughters, Gloria Rickens, Danita (David) Delriesgo; grandchildren, Blake Fosbrook, Caleb Fosbrook, Blaine Frizzell, Rebecca Frizzell; sister-in-law; Beverly Williams; brothers, Berl Williams, Donald (Amy) Williams, Calvin Williams, Samuel Williams, Steven (Cindy) Williams, Ted (Soni) Williams, Roger (Karen) Williams; as well as many other extended family and friends.



Joyce's family was her world, especially her brothers and grandchildren.



She was the glue that kept the family together.



Joyce loved to crochet and diamond paint.



She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed.



( https://youtu.be/8LDLDIX-3p0 ) Please use link for service information as well as contact family.









