|
|
Joyce Ellen McGee
Galion - Joyce Ellen McGee, age 97, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. She was born March 13, 1922, in Suffolk, England, to the late Frederick and Ellen Kate (Rose) Harrington.
She was a homemaker her entire life and enjoyed reading and keeping an immaculate home. Joyce was a member of Faith Chapel where she was an organist and pianist for over 30 years. She also played both instruments at her church in England before coming to the United States.
Joyce is survived by three children, Marion Sheriff of Ontario, Judith (Glenn) Metz and Robert (Rebecca) McGee, both of Mansfield; six grandchildren, David (Lynn) Sheriff Jr., Tammy (Brad) Howell, William (Debra) Gibson, Caitlin McGee, Rob McGee and Scott (Tammy) McGee; eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and her cat, Patches. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey McGee in 1973; son, Harvey McGee Jr.; granddaughter, Kristy Gibson; and son-in-law, David Sheriff Sr.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019