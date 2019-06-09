Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
Shiloh Baptist Church
8801 Ardwick Ardmore Road
Landover, OH
Glenarden, MD. - Joyce English Holmes was born on July 20, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio to the union of Thelouizs Edward English Sr. and Beatrice King English. Joyce departed this life at the age of 76 in Glenarden, Maryland on June 3, 2019.

Joyce graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1960. She married John Holmes on November 23, 1963 in Mansfield, Ohio and immediately moved to Washington D.C.

Joyce obtained her B.A. & M.A. Degrees from The University of the District of Columbia and worked for the Federal Government in the General Accounting Office for thirty years.

Joyce is survived by her husband John Holmes, Glenarden, MD, two brothers, Thelouizs E. English, Tampa, Fl, Harold English, Frankfurt, Germany, three sisters, Janice English Jewett, Tampa, Fl, Shade' Ojibe, Columbus, Ohio and Ayana Kay English Brown (Ralph), Upper Marlboro, MD

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and a special niece, Nneka A. Ojibe

Memorial Service will be on June 14, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Landover, Maryland 20785

Professional Services Entrusted to S.E. Wells Funeral Services 6500-A Old Branch Avenue, Camp Springs, MD. 20748, 240-244-2806
Published in the News Journal on June 9, 2019
